U.S. natural gas expansion would surrender world to fatal warming, experts say

As U.S. politicians, the oil industry and environmental activists debate the pros and cons of a massive expansion of the nation's export infrastructure for liquified natural gas (LNG) — a fossil fuel made primarily of methane — the world's climate teeters on the brink, with scientific experts the world over lining up against the expansion. In January, the Biden administration responded to concerns about climate impacts and domestic energy costs by temporarily halting licenses for new LNG export facilities. But the nation, which until 2016 had a ban on gas exports, is already on track to double its output by 2030 solely with the already-authorized and under-construction terminals. A U.S. natural gas fracking boom resulted in the country's first export terminal in 2016; there are now seven active terminals, with five more under construction. If Biden ultimately approves licensing, 12 proposed LNG facilities could go ahead. Over a 20-year period, methane released to the atmosphere is 80 times more potent at warming than carbon dioxide. French climate activists protest the influx of U.S. LNG in September 2023. Experts say the move from Russian to American gas is not solving the region's energy dependence, while worsening impacts of climate change on its citizens. Image © Jean Nicholas Guillo/Greenpeace. LNG could turbocharge the climate emergency Greenlighting licenses for more gas export infrastructure could mean up to a fourfold increase in export capacity and effectively locks in LNG dependence in Europe and other regions for decades, committing millions of tons of methane to

