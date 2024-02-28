Ecuador, Colombia and the Guiana Shield join the planning of sustainable land use

Ecuador The territorial planning framework in Ecuador is known as the Plan de Desarrollo y Ordenamiento Territorial (PDOT). It is one component in an ambitious effort to articulate a Plan Nacional de Desarrollo (PND), which is being implemented via a constitutionally mandated policy to decentralize the administrative functions of the state. The PDOT is a process that is highly participatory and multi-sectoral, as well as re-iterative, since it is designed to be updated in future decades. The goal is to create a legally-binding framework that will promote (or constrain) the economic activities supported by an autonomous regional government at three scales: Provincial, Cantonal and Parochial. The PDOT incorporates three main elements: (1) Strategic Diagnosis: an analysis of the current situation using biophysical and socio-economic information. The PDOT has all the components of a ZEE but also includes data on demographics (migration, stakeholder groups), finance and economics (GDP/sector), land tenure, infrastructure (energy, transport, communications), threats from climate change and governing capacity. (2) Proposal: a vision of the future based on strategies implemented over the short, medium and long-term, which is built around an aspirational land-use plan (Categorías de Ordenamiento Territorial) and policies to achieve sustainable growth and conservation outcomes. (3) Management Model: programmes and proposals to be implemented by the autonomous government, including a participation plan and a monitoring component to evaluate progress and set the stage for the next iteration of the PDOT. The PDOT planning framework borrows concepts from various planning methodologies, such as a strategic environmental evaluation, and,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

