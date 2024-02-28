Nepal’s human-wildlife conflict relief system hits roadblock with new guidelines

KATHMANDU — New rules that were supposed to make it easier for Nepalis affected by human-wildlife conflict to receive relief and compensation have created a bottleneck in the process instead. The guidelines on distribution of relief and compensation in human-wildlife cases, which came into effect July 17, 2023, allowed people to claim compensation and relief for damages from the provincial forest office close to their area of residence rather than visiting the office of the nearest protected area. “The forest offices have been unable to provide compensation and relief, as they haven’t received a budget from the provincial government following the new arrangement,” said Bed Kumar Dhakal, spokesperson for the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation. In Nepal, while protected areas fall under the jurisdiction of the federal Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation, the divisional forest offices, under provincial forest ministries, look after forested areas outside national parks. “We receive a lot of calls every day seeking compensation for damages, especially by monkeys and leopards,” said Bishnu Prasad Acharya, head of the divisional forest office in Dhading. “But we have been unable to provide any compensation, as we haven’t received any budget from the province,” Acharya told Mongabay. The new guidelines included 16 types of animals, up from 14 in the previous guidelines. Nilgai antelope (Boselaphus tragocamelus) and monkeys, seen as pests by farmers in Nepal’s southern plains and middle hills respectively, were new additions to the list. Nilgai antelope (Boselaphus tragocamelus) and monkeys are seen as…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay