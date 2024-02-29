Agroecological solutions better than pesticides in fighting fall armyworm, experts say

In 2016, an infestation of fall armyworms hit a vast swath of Africa, alarming farmers and governments. Eight years on, experts say that crop losses from the agricultural pest are less severe than initially feared. A key lesson learned is that an agroecological approach to pest control — and not the indiscriminate use of pesticides — is the best option for limiting damage, according to a recent guide by the Center for Tropical Forest Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF). A type of moth, the fall armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda) came from the Americas and feeds on a wide variety of crops, including maize and rice. Populations can swell and spread incredibly quickly: female moths lay more than 1,500 eggs during their three-week life span, and a single moth can fly more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) in a single day. Fall armyworms arrived in West Africa in 2016, then spread quickly throughout the sub-Saharan region and into the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In Africa, fall armyworm mostly endangers maize, a staple for many smallholder farmers. The first signs of an infestation are transparent patches on young leaves. As the plant grows, the developing caterpillars move inside the whorls, excreting a yellow-brown frass as they feed. Eventually they attack the maize ear. Fall armyworm damage on maize. Fall armyworm typically targets fresh leaves and fruit of crops like maize, with its appetite waning as the crop matures. Image by Lydia Amanzi / CIFOR-ICRAF. A fall armyworm burrows into a maize stalk.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

