Climate change brings a river’s wrath down on western Uganda

This story is the first in a two-part series on climate-related disasters in western Uganda. KASESE, Uganda — In March 2020, right as the rainclouds began to gather, Rehema Aryema Namale bought a house here in western Uganda. It cost her 50 million shillings, around $12,000, and her plan was to retire in it. She was looking forward to tending a garden and raising her children there. Less than two months later, it was gone. Namale’s house had been built in a suburb of the district capital Kasese, near the banks of the Nyamwamba, a river that begins high in the snowy peaks of western Uganda’s Rwenzori Mountains, flowing through Kasese and past the lions and buffalo of Queen Elizabeth National Park on its 126-kilometer (78-mile) journey to Lake George. Over the past decade or so, the Nyamwamba has begun flooding more frequently. The flood that changed Namale’s life on May 8, 2020, was one of the worst on record here. Twenty-five thousand homes were destroyed that day. “The house just went away like that,” Namale said, sitting under a tree in Muhokya, a camp for displaced people where she still lives nearly four years later. Uganda’s climate is changing. Since the 1960s, average temperatures here have increased by about 1.3° Celsius (2.3° Fahrenheit). The Rwenzori glaciers, once so majestic that they may have inspired a Greek merchant 2,000 years ago to dub them the “mountains of the moon,” are nearly gone. The air above what’s left of them hangs…This article was originally published on Mongabay

