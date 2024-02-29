Supermarket chickens found burnt by own excrement

From BBC
Published44 minutes ago
Millions of supermarket chickens show skin burns from living in their own waste, a BBC investigation has found.
“Hock burn” is caused by ammonia from excrement. A sign of poorer welfare on farms, it can be seen on a third of birds in some supermarkets, data shows.
The BBC asked the 10 biggest UK chains about its presence on their shelves. Co-op and Aldi reported the highest rates but five refused to release data.
The British Retail Consortium said the issue was taken “very seriously”.
Hock burn is often associated with a high-stocking density of birds and is a result of prolonged contact to moist, dirty litter. It shows up on packaged and prepared meat as brown ulcers on the back of the leg.
Chicken with hock burn markings is still safe to eat. But the amount of hock burn within a poultry flock is an industry-accepted indicator of wider welfare standards on farms.
Red Tractor, the UK’s biggest farm and food assurance scheme, sets a target rate for hock burn of no more than 15% of a flock.
A spokesperson for Co-op said that “every effort” was made to minimise the occurrence of hock burn, also known as hock marking.
An Aldi spokesperson added it that it worked closely with suppliers to “ensure continuous improvement in our food… products”.
Kate Parkes, poultry specialist at the RSPCA, told the BBC that hock burn was “a
