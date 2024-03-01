As lightning strike fatalities increase, Bangladesh still has no reliable preventive measures

Over several decades, Bangladesh has seen an increase in the frequency of lightnings and, consequently, an increase in fatalities resulting from lightning strikes. Researchers have linked the increased frequency of lightning with climate change. As for the increased death toll, they blame the country’s inadequate early warning systems and big tree coverage. According to the Department of Disaster Management in Bangladesh, between 2011 and 2020, lightning strikes claimed the lives of 2,164 people, or nearly four people every week. However, data from a Bangladeshi NGO, Foundation for Disaster Forum, shows at least 3,273 individuals died due to lightning strikes between 2010 and 2021, with 2021 seeing the highest number — 363 deaths. Many more casualties remain unreported, according to the Foundation of Disaster Forum, which works on disaster management in the country. The people most at risk from lightning strikes work in monsoon-related income-generating activities, such as fishing and farming in open agricultural fields, like growing rice. In recent years, as the occurrence of lightnings has increased, they have become a major cause of death during the months of March, April and May, which is the kalbaishakhi season, a pre-monsoon storm that develops in the Bangladeshi region. Bangladesh has seen an increase in the frequency of lightnings and, consequently, an increase in fatalities resulting from lightning strikes. Image by Topu Saha via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0). Lightning related death toll has been increasing in Bangladesh due to a lack of awareness among people with such occupations, said Gawher Nayeem…This article was originally published on Mongabay

