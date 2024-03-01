Authorities struggle to protect Bolivian national park from drug-fueled deforestation

In 2020, a Mongabay reporting team visited Bolivia’s Amboró National Park and Integrated Management Natural Area and found that portions of its protected forest had been cleared and replaced by illegal coca crops. Coca is a plant native to South America and is used to produce cocaine. Satellite imagery and data show that deforestation has increased in Amboró since then. However, Vice Minister of Social Defense and Controlled Substances, Jaime Mamani, told Mongabay and El Deber reporters that authorities had eradicated some 443 hectares (1,094 acres) of coca crops in the park as of October 2023. Global Forest Watch recorded some 256,000 deforestation alerts between November 2021 and November 2023 in Amboró. Each of the alerts represents the loss of 30 square meters of tropical forest (98.4 square acres). Many of these alerts coincided with fire activity in the park. Román Vitrón, an environmental expert who has worked in the National Service of Protected Areas (known by its Spanish acronym, Sernap) and is familiar with the issues affecting Amboró, said it is highly likely this recent deforestation was done for the purpose of coca cultivation. “Do you think someone interested in planting banana or papaya will go into the park to clear [areas] given how hard it is to get here by foot?” Vitrón told reporters. Vitrón added that coca leaves can be harvested up to four times per year, which makes the crop highly profitable. Andreína Tolavi, former Amboró park director, announced the presence of coca inside the park in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

