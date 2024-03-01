Parts of UK may have had wettest February on record

Posted on by | 0 Comments
Parts of UK may have had wettest February on record

From BBC

Published1 hour ago

Shareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing

Image source, Getty Images

By Kate Stephens & Ben RichBBC Climate & Science and BBC Weather

Parts of the UK including East Anglia, the Midlands and areas of South Wales have had their wettest February on record, the Met Office is expected to confirm on Friday.

This winter’s statistics from the UK’s national weather service will also likely show it’s been a mild winter with fewer frosty nights than normal.

Data is expected on Friday afternoon.

Farmers say they are losing crops to floods while less frost hurts the growth of trees like apples and pears.

If confirmed, the weather statistics will be in line with long-term projections of warmer, wetter winters due to climate change.

A really simple guide to climate change2023 was UK’s second warmest year on recordHeavy rain brings flooding to East of England

The Met Office collects weather data every day. Before February was even over, that showed that parts of south Wales, the Midlands and Lincolnshire have seen more than two-and-a-half times their normal February rainfall.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) says some farms in Lincolnshire are still underwater – and have been since October.

“It’s rained so many days on the trot that it’s just built levels up more and more, and we’re already at quite a saturated level,” said Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth,

“It comes at the end of what has been a wet winter season overall,” she said. “After December and January we’d already had 90 per cent of the winter rainfall.

Read the full article

Share This Post

Related Posts

Post Comment