Parts of UK may have had wettest February on record

From BBC
Published1 hour ago
Parts of the UK including East Anglia, the Midlands and areas of South Wales have had their wettest February on record, the Met Office is expected to confirm on Friday.
This winter’s statistics from the UK’s national weather service will also likely show it’s been a mild winter with fewer frosty nights than normal.
Data is expected on Friday afternoon.
Farmers say they are losing crops to floods while less frost hurts the growth of trees like apples and pears.
If confirmed, the weather statistics will be in line with long-term projections of warmer, wetter winters due to climate change.
The Met Office collects weather data every day. Before February was even over, that showed that parts of south Wales, the Midlands and Lincolnshire have seen more than two-and-a-half times their normal February rainfall.
The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) says some farms in Lincolnshire are still underwater – and have been since October.
“It’s rained so many days on the trot that it’s just built levels up more and more, and we’re already at quite a saturated level,” said Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth,
“It comes at the end of what has been a wet winter season overall,” she said. “After December and January we’d already had 90 per cent of the winter rainfall.