Bolivia’s El Curichi Las Garzas protected area taken over by land-grabbers

Regardless of what satellite images show, inhabitants who have illegally planted crops within the protected area told committee officials that they "take care of Curichi", because each union member's rice plots do not exceed three hectares. Behind their crops, a row of trees is visible in the background. So, on approaching the area, the officials were understandably surprised to discover that more crops lay behind the trees. The Global Forest Watch (GFW) satellite monitoring platform confirms this loss of forest cover. Images show that some 5,005 deforestation alerts were recorded between August 2022 and November 2023. Vitally, 4,558 of that total were generated between October and November 2023 alone. Each deforestation alert represents a loss of 30×30 meters of tropical forest, equivalent to the size of a basketball court. These figures disprove what agricultural union members told officials, saying "this has been going on for 20 years." Active fire alerts picked up by VIIRS, NASA's monitoring technology, also reveal that 42 hot spots were recorded between September and November 2023, the highest number for a decade. Fire is often used to clear land in preparation for planting crops. Councilwoman Mónica Vaca Gil, one of the committee members, was shocked by the extent of the damage. She says that she had tried to inspect the reserve in 2021, but was unable to complete her visit because the invaders took the local guide hostage and repeatedly assaulted him, eventually breaking his nose. On that occasion, she says, together with four other council…

