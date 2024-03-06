Indonesia unveils plan to launch a satellite network for maritime monitoring

JAKARTA — Indonesia is developing a satellite constellation to beef up monitoring of its marine and fisheries resources with the maiden launch of a nanosatellite scheduled this July. That inaugural launch will place into orbit the first of 20 nanosatellites, defined as no larger than 10 kilograms (22 pounds) each, that are expected to provide more efficient and accurate management of marine and fisheries resources. The Indonesian fisheries ministry said it will complement the nanosat constellation with sea drones to cover the maritime area of the world’s largest archipelagic country. “[The aim] is to have a region where conservation used to be passive [now] becomes actively managed,” Aulia Riza Farhan, the ministry’s data director, told Mongabay on the sidelines of an event in Jakarta earlier this year. “That means we will know exactly the updated situation and condition [of marine and fisheries resources], and know how to properly utilize it for either tourism or for small-scale fisheries, aquaculture, so that we can know for sure that the purpose of conservation isn’t to just shut off an area, but to provide economic benefits,” he said. Indonesia’s marine area covers 5.8 million square kilometers (2.2 million square miles) and hosts the highest coral reef fish diversity in the world. High levels of monitoring, surveillance and enforcement are needed to effectively prevent destructive fishing and protect marine resources, experts say. On board the bridge of an Indonesian patrol vessel. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. Aulia said the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay