Land irrigation as an obstacle to agricultural intensification in Mato Grosso

The agro-industrial farms of Mato Grosso are among the most efficient on the planet; they benefit from abundant rainfall and a long rainy season, which allows them to plant and harvest two crops per year. They do not operate without risk, however. Both crop cycles fail during periodic droughts (1985, 1991, 1993, 2009, 2016), and the second harvest is often constrained by limited soil moisture at the end of the rainy season. The recent decline in mean annual precipitation, the consequence of climate change and deforestation, manifests largely in a delay in the onset of the rainy season. Farmers must wait until it rains to seed their crops, a delay that reverberates through the subsequent first harvest (typically soy) and the sowing of the second crop (typically maize) and its eventual harvest, which is known as the safrinha. The gradual (non-tipping point) decline in precipitation has increased the probability of poor maize yield. Some producers are using center-pivot irrigation systems to manage the risk of dryland farming; the number has grown from fifty in 2000 to more than a thousand in 2021. The original motivation may be to alleviate drought stress during the safrinha (May, June, July), but precision water management can increase yields during both crop cycles by ensuring optimum soil moisture during key stages of plant development (seedling, flowering and grain filling). Once the investment is made, producers use the equipment throughout the year. Some are planting a third crop. Satellite images reveal that farmers are extracting surface…

