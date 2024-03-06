Sumatra firefighters on alert as burning heralds start of Riau dry season

PEKANBARU, Indonesia — Emergency workers and community firefighters battled isolated fires in Sumatra’s Riau province in late February as the onset of the region’s first dry season of 2024 sparked wildfires in some peatland areas. “The water source is pretty far away and the surrounding area is very dry,” said Joko Susilo, the head of the emergency and logistics section at the disaster management agency in Dumai, a port city on the Malacca Strait. State and community firefighters spent much of February attending to fires smoldering in areas of peatland, which are carbon-dense wetlands formed by compaction of biomass over thousands of years. Riau province has 3.8 million hectares (9.4 million acres) of peatland, more than any other province in Indonesia. Riau experiences two distinct dry seasons a year: in addition to the same dry season that occurs across much of the rest of Indonesia, typically peaking around August, the province also sees another dry spell around February-March, owing to the shift to a northeasterly monsoon wind pattern. Southern districts of Riau such as Kampar usually record sufficient rainfall during February, but the northern plains and wetlands, home to the province’s oil palm and acacia plantations, typically endure around six weeks of water deficit. Rainfall in northern Riau then accelerates in April and May, before Indonesia’s principal dry season saps the water table and elevates fire risk from June through October. Emergency workers and community firefighters battled isolated fires in Sumatra’s Riau province in late February as the onset of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

