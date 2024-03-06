Why fat Labradors can blame their genes

From BBC
Published8 minutes ago
A genetic mutation makes some Labradors and flat-coated retrievers constantly hungry while burning fewer calories, say scientists.
This “double whammy” effect means dog owners must pay special attention to keeping their pets slim.
The mutation was found in one-in-four Labrador retrievers and two-thirds of flat-coated retrievers.
“It shows us the power of our genes to change how we feel about food,” the lead scientist says.
Dr Eleanor Raffan of the University of Cambridge said dogs, like humans, have genes that influence both interest in food and metabolic rate.
“If we get dealt a genetic hand of cards that makes us feel hungry or always want to eat, it takes greater effort to stay slim,” she told BBC News.
The study builds on previous research into a mutation in a gene known as POMC.
The POMC gene and the brain pathway it affects are similar in dogs and humans.
Not only do dogs with the mutation get hungrier in between meals but they also use around 25% less energy at rest, meaning they don’t need to consume as many calories.
“Dogs with this genetic mutation face a double whammy: they not only want to eat more, but also need fewer calories because they’re not burning them off as fast,” says Dr Raffan.
More than 80 pet Labradors dogs took part in the study.
