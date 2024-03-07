For threatened Andean condors, garbage dump offers a buffet of risks & rewards

Fifty kilometers north of Santiago, Chile, sits Loma Los Colorados, a sprawling landfill that receives more than 60% of the capital city’s domestic waste. Day after day, heavy machinery buries tons of household garbage, industrial waste, construction material and more. Far removed from Chile’s unspoiled national parks and mountain peaks, it may seem an unlikely place for wildlife. But after 17 years of careful observation, researchers have found that the country’s largest landfill is more than just the final destination for human trash — it’s also a popular grub hub for imperiled Andean condors (Vultur gryphus). Tipping the scales at more than 30 pounds and measuring up to 4 feet in length, the Andean condor is one of the world’s largest flying birds. Unfortunately, it’s also one of the most imperiled. A 2020 assessment estimates that a mere 6,700 mature individuals remain in their native range of western South America. As they fight to survive a multitude of existential threats including hunting, illegal wildlife trade and poisonings, these resilient scavengers have turned to landfills as an important food source. A paper recently published in the Journal of Raptor Research finds that a significant number of Andean condors flock to Loma Los Colorados landfill to feed on organic waste when natural food sources are in short supply. Researchers say this food subsidy is particularly appealing to raptors lower in the pecking order: A large proportion of condors at the landfill were juveniles and females, two groups more likely to be chased…This article was originally published on Mongabay

