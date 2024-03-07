Mass die-offs rising among farmed salmon

From BBC
Published31 minutes ago
Hundreds of millions of farmed salmon have perished in mass die-offs over the past decade, say researchers.
The scientists say that large-scale mortalities are now happening more frequently and at a larger scale than ever before.
They argue that warmer seas and greater reliance on technology are contributing to the rise in deaths.
This global assessment looked at salmon deaths in some leading producers, including Norway, the UK and Canada.
Salmon farming has come a long way since the fish were first grown commercially in cages in Norway in the 1960s. The industry has expanded rapidly in recent decades, with around 70% of salmon eaten around the world now coming from farms.
But the aquaculture industry has long been controversial – with significant worries over disease among the fish, escapes to the wild and the overall environmental impact of raising them in cages.
Major mortality events, involving the sudden deaths of millions of fish have been well documented, sometimes caused by disease outbreaks but also linked to warmer seas resulting from climate change.
In Scotland last year, government data shows that more than 17 million salmon died, the most ever recorded. Producers blamed hotter oceans for the losses.
Other countries have experienced even greater mortality. Norway says close to 17% of their farmed fish died suddenly in 2023.
<div
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Mongabay Data Studio: Revealing nature’s hidden stories through data (commentary)
-
Generations After The First Nuclear Test, Those Sickened Fight For Compensation
-
A stingray named Charlotte got pregnant — exactly how remains a mystery
-
Researchers have found an amphibian that makes milk for its babies