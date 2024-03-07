Mongabay Data Studio: Revealing nature’s hidden stories through data (commentary)

High-quality data journalism serves as a powerful tool in elucidating complex environmental issues, transforming raw data into compelling narratives that illuminate the hidden stories behind the numbers. By employing rigorous data collection and analysis, journalists can uncover trends and patterns that might otherwise go unnoticed, providing a solid foundation for investigative reporting. But how do we translate this data into more accessible stories? Visual tools like infographics and interactive maps bring these statistics to life, making abstract concepts tangible and accessible to a broader audience. This not only strengthens public understanding but also fosters engagement by illustrating the direct impact of environmental changes on individual lives and communities. Moreover, data-driven stories can bridge the gap between scientific research and public discourse, translating dense and complex findings into digestible, relatable content. Regional map of fishing vessel activity off the coasts of Sicily and Tunisia during the study period, 2017-2021. Image © 2023 Global Fishing Watch. Ultimately, high-quality data journalism empowers citizens, policymakers and activists with the information needed to make informed decisions, driving meaningful action towards environmental sustainability and conservation. Through meticulous data analysis and creative storytelling, environmental journalism can thus significantly amplify its reach and impact, guiding society towards a more informed and conscientious stewardship of the natural world. Enter Mongabay Data Studio To this end, last month we announced Mongabay Data Studio (https://studio.mongabay.com/) which aims to strengthen our data journalism capabilities. Similar to a bureau but with broader, cross-cutting functions, the Data Studio supports data journalism across all of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay