New trackers bring prairie dogs’ little-known underground life to light

To say tracking prairie dogs is difficult would be an understatement. The animals spend most of their time in burrows. Since conventional GPS collars don’t function underground, the movements and interactions of prairie dogs (Cynomys spp.) have remained notoriously elusive to the researchers who study them. What do they do? How do they move within their complex burrow systems that have designated areas for storing food and sleeping? While these questions have remained unanswered for a long time, researchers are now testing a new tracker that might shed light on how prairie dogs might be spending their time. The Daily Diary trackers, originally developed to monitor penguins, use accelerometers and magnetometers, and combine that data with GPS technology to monitor prairie dog movements underground. While accelerometers measure if and how fast the animals are moving, the magnetometers enable researchers to determine the direction of their movements. Researchers calibrate this data with GPS information obtained when the animals come out of their burrows, which then gives them an estimation for how the animals are moving. Researchers attach a new tracker to a prairie dog.Image courtesy of Brett Kuxhausen, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. “Using all that data, we are able to get a bearing on what the animal is doing, and reconstruct their trajectories at a very fine scale,” Hila Shamon, research ecologist at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute who is part of the research, told Mongabay in a video interview. “For example, the animal started…This article was originally published on Mongabay

