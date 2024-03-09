New life springs from rescued Sycamore Gap tree

From BBC
New life has sprung from the rescued seeds and twigs of the Sycamore Gap tree mysteriously cut down last year, giving hope that the iconic tree has a future.
BBC News saw the new shoots on a rare visit to the secret National Trust centre protecting the seedlings.
Millions once visited the sycamore tree nestled in a gap in Hadrian’s Wall.
A national outpouring of shock and dismay followed its felling in September.
Police are still investigating what happened in what they call a “deliberate act of vandalism”. Two men remain on bail.
Just a stump is now left – if it is healthy, a new tree could eventually grow there.
Young twigs and seeds thrown to the ground when the tree toppled were salvaged by the National Trust, which cares for the site with the Northumberland National Park Authority.
When we inquired about what happened to those specimens, they invited us to see for ourselves.
We can’t disclose the exact location of the high security greenhouse, except that it is somewhere in Devon.
It guards genetic copies of some of the UK’s most valuable plants and trees.
Its hall of fame includes copies of the apple tree that Sir Isaac Newton said inspired his theories on gravity,
