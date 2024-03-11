Project retraces Darwin’s voyage, educating young conservation leaders

As you read this, a sailing ship is retracing the path of the voyage taken by English naturalist Charles Darwin in the 19th century — the very voyage that led to Darwin’s theory of the evolution of species by natural selection. The journey is part of the DARWIN200 project, which sailed from England in August 2023 and will stop at 32 ports encompassing all continents by 2025. The expedition aims to help educate 200 young researchers and communicate the importance of environmental conservation to different audiences. Throughout the program, about five students from different countries (the Darwin200 Leaders) board the ship at each of the ports where it docks. Over a weeklong period, the leaders learn about conservation projects being carried out in the region with the aim that they apply the knowledge in their home countries. People in other parts of the world are also following the voyage’s activities via a weekly interactive video class called The World’s Most Exciting Classroom, which shows where the ship is docked, presents local conservation challenges, interviews researchers and shows experiments and quizzes to entertain children and teenagers. Basic education-level students also participate in the transmission when they ask questions to specialists about global environmental problems. The circumnavigation is also making it possible to develop studies such as one to catalog bird species — 200 had already been recorded by November 2023 — and another measuring the volume of microplastics found in the ocean. Darwin Leaders and teams from ICMbio, DARWIN200 and the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

