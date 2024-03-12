Norway pension fund breaks with U.K. conglomerate Jardines over endangered orangutan habitat

JAKARTA — The Norwegian state pension fund has cut ties with U.K. conglomerate Jardine Matheson (Jardines) due to concerns that the group’s gold mining activity in Indonesia could damage the only known habitat of the most threatened great ape in the world, the Tapanuli orangutan. Environmentalists have welcomed the decision, saying that it should serve as a wake-up call for Jardines to not expand the mine into the orangutan habitat and for other investors to stop financing companies that threaten the environment. On Feb. 29, the fund, the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world, with $1.6 trillion in assets, announced the decision to sell out of its investments in Jardines and two related companies, Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. and PT Astra International Tbk. The Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global was among the largest external investors in the conglomerate, with $236 million worth of shares in the three companies at the end of 2022. The Norwegian fund joined the list of 29 financiers that have excluded Jardine Matheson and/or its subsidiaries from financing due to climate and environmental concerns, according to data from the Financial Exclusions Tracker. The fund said the decisions are based on a recommendation from its ethics council, which found “an unacceptable risk that they are contributing to or are themselves responsible for serious environmental damage.” The council made the recommendation in 2023 after assessing the environmental impact of the Martabe gold mine concession in the northern part of Indonesia’s Sumatra Island. Jardines bought the mine…This article was originally published on Mongabay

