Big problems for little animals when floodwaters rise, study finds

Blantyre, MALAWI — When Cyclone Idai stormed Mozambique in 2019, researchers at Gorongosa National Park rode the current to test a long-held theory that the vulnerability of wildlife species to flooding is linked to their body size, dispersal ability and habitat preference. Idai made landfall on March 15, bringing strong winds and rapidly rising floodwaters that killed more than 1,600 people and caused more than $3.2 billion worth of infrastructure damage across Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi. Staff and vehicles from Gorongosa National Park were deployed to help with rescuing and supporting affected communities in the surrounding area. Parts of the park itself, which lies in the Pungwe River Basin in central Mozambique, flood annually, and the animals there are adapted to these seasonal events. But with the cyclone, the extent of flooding in the park expanded from 24 to 117 square kilometers (9 to 45 square miles) in the space of a week. As wildlife populations scrambled to avoid the swiftly rising floodwaters and then survive in the storm's aftermath, scientists working in the park found themselves with an opportunity to observe the vulnerability of different species. "In Gorongosa, we were in a unique position to do the study, because we had a group of researchers running simultaneous projects on a variety of different species for different reasons — including animals equipped with GPS collars to track their locations, detailed information on the animals' prior movements, diets, and body condition, and data on their patterns of abundance before the cyclone,"

