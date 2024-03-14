Elon Musk's Starship goes 'farther than ever'

From BBC

Published7 minutes ago

By Jonathan AmosScience correspondent

US company SpaceX’s Starship rocket made a huge leap in progress in its third test flight on Thursday, completing nearly all its objectives.

The two-stage vehicle made a perfect getaway from its Texas launch site, to send its upper portion around the globe to a re-entry over the Indian Ocean.

Radio contact was lost towards the end but the firm said it was “incredible to see how far we got this time around”.

SpaceX boss Elon Musk was delighted with the outcome of the flight, too.

He posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “Starship will take humanity to Mars”.

When the 120m-tall (395ft) vehicle launched in April and November last year, it blew apart not long into the mission.

Mr Musk was looking for significant progress from his SpaceX team this time – and he got it.

The rocket left its launch mount with a huge rumble from its 33 engines, and the vehicle then proceeded to step perfectly through all of the anticipated phases in the climb to space.

Separation of the bottom half, the booster, from the top half, the Ship, occurred right on cue, two minutes and 44 seconds into the flight.

The ship then powered on, crossing the

