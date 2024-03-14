How a wind farm on Brazil’s coast erased a fishing village from the map

In the municipality of Camocim, on Brazil’s northeastern coast, the fishing village of Praia do Xavier was erased from the map. Or at least that’s how it appeared on the application by SIIF Énergies do Brasil, the local subsidiary of French energy giant EDF, to build a wind farm on the coast. The applicants changed the name of the place where families had lived for generations in mud-and-straw houses, allowing them to build what was at the time the largest wind farm in Brazil’s Ceará state. The Praia Formosa wind farm started operating in 2009 under a concession effective until 2032. Its 50 wind turbines have total generating capacity of 104.4 megawatts, and their towers are studded across 1,040 hectares (2,570 acres) of land next to the 22-house village known locally as Praia do Xavier — Portuguese for Xavier’s Beach. The nearest tower lies just 200 meters (650 feet) from the first homes; the distance from the towers to the sea is less than half that. Before the arrival of the wind farm, Praia do Xavier, a community some 350 kilometers (220 miles) from the Ceará state capital, Fortaleza, was a quiet setting whose residents practiced artisanal raft fishing, shellfish harvesting, and farming in the humid dunes. An idyllic community of 50 residents today, it subsisted for generations without any infrastructure: no road, running water, electricity, school, commerce or health facility. To access these services, residents travel the 3 km (2 mi) to Amarelas, one of the three districts that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

