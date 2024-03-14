Huge new no-fishing zones give Antarctic marine predators and their prey a break

Thousands of miles off the southeast coast of South America lies a set of remote islands, one broad and comma-shaped, the others a series of small dots that trail off into the South Atlantic Ocean. These are the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, located north of the icy mass of Antarctica. The islands, which the U.K. governs as an overseas territory but which Argentina also claims, are inhabited by millions of seals and birds, and the surrounding waters teem with fish and krill. Baleen whales, such as humpback (Megaptera novaeangliae) and fin (Balaenoptera physalus) whales, make yearly migrations to this area to feast on the surplus of krill. On Feb. 26, the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands (SGSSI) government, which acts as an extension of the U.K. government, announced a decision to safeguard the marine biodiversity within its jurisdiction. A preexisting 1.24-million-square-kilometer (479,000-square-mile) marine protected area (MPA) around the islands was originally established in 2012, and it banned all bottom trawling as well as bottom fishing at depths less than 700 meters (2,300 feet). The government has now established new no-take zones within the MPA that will be adopted into SGSSI legislation. These new no-take zones prohibit all fishing on a total of 166,000 km2 (64,100 mi2) of the MPA, an area about eight times the size of Wales. Prior to these protections being put in place, the existing MPA already had 283,000 km2 (109,300 mi2) of other no-take areas. With the new no-take areas, the MPA is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

