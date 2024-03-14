Palm oil deforestation persists in Indonesia’s Leuser amid new mills, plantations

JAKARTA — Deforestation for oil palm plantations continues unabated at the northern tip of the Indonesian island of Sumatra, likely driven by new processing mills that in turn may ultimately be supplying major consumer goods companies. Plantation-driven forest loss has for decades eaten away at the Leuser Ecosystem, home to critically endangered Sumatran orangutans, tigers, rhinos and elephants. The Leuser landscape spans 2.6 million hectares (6.4 million acres), much of it in the province of Aceh. But while past deforestation was carried out by a handful of large operators carving out chunks of the forest at a time, today it’s smaller operators administering “death by a thousand cuts” to feed a growing number of processing mills, according to monitoring by U.S.-based campaign group Rainforest Action Network (RAN). RAN’s latest investigation found at least 192 hectares (475 acres) of forests were cleared in one concession alone in Aceh Tamiang district, Aceh province, in 2023. The concession, reportedly owned by a retired public servant named Bukhary, is located within the borders of Gunung Leuser National Park, one of Southeast Asia’s last great swaths of intact rainforest. The national park is a formally protected area at the heart of the Leuser Ecosystem and is part of the Tropical Rainforest Heritage of Sumatra (TRHS), a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2004 and placed on UNESCO’s danger list since 2011. According to RAN’s investigation, forest clearing inside the concession started in 2021, after Bukhary erected a sign claiming owner of 1,100 hectares (2,718 acres) of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

