Peru’s illegal pet monkey trade is also an infection superhighway

At Belén Market in the northeastern Peruvian city of Iquitos, monkeys illegally captured from the Amazon Rainforest are sold as pets right next to fruits and vegetables. The primates are kept in tight cages and in close contact with other animals, people and trash — ideal conditions for picking up and spreading diseases. But markets like Belén are only the beginning, according to a recent paper published in PLOS ONE. The monkeys continue to transmit viruses, parasites and bacteria all along the trafficking route, even as they reach their final destinations in households, or rescue centers and zoos if local authorities seize them. Scientists estimate hundreds of thousands of primates are captured and trafficked annually in Peru. While some are traded for food, artifacts and remedies, most are sold alive and locally as pets. According to a recent survey by World Animal Protection, 40% of Peruvians living in cities have admitted to purchasing wild animals as pets. When local authorities confiscate trafficked monkeys, they take them to zoos and rescue centers. Image courtesy of Patricia Mendoza /Neotropical Primate Conservation–Peru. The most popular trafficked species are tamarins (from the genera Saguinus and Leontocebus) and squirrel monkeys (Saimiri), which sell for as little as $10. At the other end of the scale, species like Goeldi’s monkey (Callimico goeldii) are sought-after on the international black market and can cost up to $900. For the recent study, researchers tested 388 monkeys that had been illegal trafficked in nine Peruvian cities, and found a total of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

