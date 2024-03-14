Reforestation and restoration: two ways to make the Pan Amazon greener

One of the benefits of agroforestry and plantation forestry is the ability of tree crops to capture and store carbon in their above-ground biomass. Although they must be renovated (cut down and replanted) at approximately twenty-year intervals, agroforest and plantation landscapes can sequester ~20% of the carbon stored in a natural forest. Even more carbon can be captured via the restoration of natural habitat; there are ~10 million hectares of land that should never have been cleared because it was legally protected by the Forest Code. Presumably, this land will eventually be reforested, and hundreds of initiatives are underway to facilitate that outcome. It is not, however, an inexpensive proposition. Rondônia has the largest population of smallholders in the Brazilian Amazon. As a group, they also have the lowest forest cover of any landholder. Data sources: IMAFLORA (2019) and MapBiomas (2021). Brazilian foresters have developed models that reflect the cost and benefits of different reforestation strategies. Passive restoration approaches, which rely on natural ecological succession, are less expensive and function well for lands that retain a certain level of vegetative cover (shade and soil organic matter). Active approaches, which employ soil amendments, nurseries, weed control and periodic culling, are more expensive; however, they allow the landowner to manipulate tree populations to favor native hardwoods (silviculture) and obtain a comfortable financial return – if the landholder can afford to wait three decades. Investments in reforestation and restoration must be protected from fire and grazing, particularly during the early years of their…This article was originally published on Mongabay

