Fires surge in the Amazon, but deforestation continues to fall

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has continued on a downward trajectory despite a sharp increase in fires associated with the severe drought in the region, reveals data released by Brazil’s National Space Research Institute (INPE). According to figures published by INPE earlier this month, forest loss in the Brazilian Amazon amounted to 5,010 square kilometers over the past twelve months, the lowest level recorded since May 2019. Between then and now, the twelve-month moving average peaked at 10,278 square kilometers in December 2022. The trend reported by INPE mirrors that of Imazon, an independent Brazilian NGO. Despite the declining rate of forest loss, fires in the Amazon are on the rise, driven by the severe drought gripping the region. In recent months, dry conditions have been particularly acute in the northern state of Roraima, where deforestation is also increasing. The increase in fires is evident both in terms of the number of fire hotspots and the area of forest burned. Although far from all-time highs, the number of hotspots detected in January and February this year is the highest since 2016. In Roraima, hotspots in the past twelve months are the second-highest on record since 2000. Burn scars measured by INPE for January and February this year are the highest since record-keeping began in 2018. Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has fallen precipitously since Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva replaced Jair Bolsonaro as president last year. Planet satellite image of the Macucuaú River, Roraima in February 2023 (left) and February…This article was originally published on Mongabay

