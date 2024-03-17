Government told heat pump sales need massive jump

From BBC

Published8 hours ago

By Esme StallardClimate and science reporter, BBC News

The government will need to increase the sales of heat pumps dramatically if it is to achieve its annual targets, the spending watchdog has found.

To meet UK climate change targets, the government wants to install 600,000 low-carbon heat pumps annually by 2028.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said ministers were optimistic to think that target could be reached by then.

The government told the BBC it was “helping rather than forcing families to install heat pumps”.

The NAO urged the government to increase public awareness of the green technology and work to reduce costs.

Its director Simon Bittlestone told the BBC: “The government has got some big questions to answer about how it plans to decarbonise home heating.”

Heating in UK homes produces 18% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, which are responsible for climate change.

Heat pumps use electricity rather than gas like boilers and, as the UK produces more electricity from renewable energy, fewer emissions will be created by heating our homes this way.

How do heat pumps work and how do I get one?

But despite the government’s target, only 55,000 heat pumps were sold in the UK in 2022.

In its report, the NAO said that the main reasons for the low uptake are:

limited public awareness of the technologythe higher costs relative to gas boilersthe lack of long-term financial support for households

The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) estimates that air source

