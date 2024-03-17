Iceland volcano lava nears Grindavik in new eruption

From BBC
A state of emergency has been declared in southern Iceland because of another volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula – the fourth since December.
It is thought to be the most powerful flare-up so far. Lava has reached the eastern defences around the evacuated town of Grindavik, local media said.
People have also been moved from the nearby Blue Lagoon, one of Iceland’s most popular tourist attractions.
Iceland’s airspace remains open. A giant lava spill is billowing smoke.
According to the country’s civil defence service, the eruption began after 20:00 local time (20:00 GMT) on Saturday, north of Grindavik.
This is a similar location to the eruption that began on 8 December.
Footage of the explosion showed clouds of smoke and glowing magma oozing and bubbling from vents in the earth.
The explosion has not affected the main international airport, which lies to the north-west of Grindavik.
Geophysicist Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson, who was among those to fly over the affected areas in a helicopter, told local media that Saturday’s eruption was the most powerful so far.
Two lava streams have been moving west and south. Local media reported that lava from the latter had reached Grindavik’s eastern defence walls.
Mr Gudmundsson said it was also possible