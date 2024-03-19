How effective are giant funding pledges by major conservation donors?

Big philanthropic projects like the Protecting Our Planet Challenge usually capture the media spotlight, but how effective are these endeavors? Do they take into consideration the inextricable human rights considerations that experts and activists say need to be a part of the conversation? On this episode of the Mongabay Newscast, Holly Jonas, global coordinator at the ICCA Consortium, and Michael Kavate, staff writer at the news outlet Inside Philanthropy, weigh in with expert advice for journalists or curious readers who want to learn more about the topic. Listen Here: “I think what the public really needs is more critical and more in-depth coverage of the ideologies and the approaches behind their kinds of philanthropy, the billionaire pledges and so on, how they’re being rolled out in practice, where the funding’s actually going,” Jonas says. Subscribe to or follow the Mongabay Newscast wherever you listen to podcasts, from Apple to Spotify, and you can also listen to all episodes here on the Mongabay website, or download our free app for Apple and Android devices to gain instant access to our latest episodes and all of our previous ones. Banner image: Wallace’s Passage between Bam and Weigeo islands in Raja Ampat, West Papua, Indonesia. Image by Rhett Ayers Butler/Mongabay. Mike DiGirolamo is a host & associate producer for Mongabay based in Sydney. He co-hosts and edits the Mongabay Newscast. Find him on LinkedIn, Bluesky and Instagram. Related Reading: Bankrolling biodiversity: How are private philanthropists investing in nature?This article was originally published on Mongabay

