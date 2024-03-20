Lula’s deforestation goals threatened by frustrated environmental agents

Right after winning Brazil’s 2022 election, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva caught the international spotlight at Glasgow’s COP27 by promising to achieve zero deforestation in the Amazon by 2030. The newly elected president chose acclaimed environmentalist Marina Silva to head the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, a move seen as a strong indication of his determination to reverse the destructive policies left by his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. The results came quickly: 2023, Lula’s first year as president, ended up with a 62% decrease in Amazon deforestation. To keep up with his ambitious targets, Lula needs the engagement of thousands of public servants. But, since early January, officials from three different environmental agencies (IBAMA, the federal environmental agency; ICMBio, which manages national protected areas; and the Brazilian Forest Service, which watches forests’ concessions), went on strike, claiming better salaries and work conditions. “To achieve zero deforestation by 2030 you need people to work, and the people who will deliver this result will be the civil servants who are currently paralyzed,” Wallace Lopes, an IBAMA federal agent and director at the association that represents the environmental specialists, ASCEMA, told Mongabay in a video call. The employees have restricted their activities to internal services, significantly impacting field inspection. According to ASCEMA, the number of infraction notices issued in the Amazon states during the first 45 days of the year dropped by 86.2% in 2024 compared with 2023, from 933 to 129. When considering only deforestation infractions, the decrease was 91.2%. In…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay