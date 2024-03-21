Anthropocene unit of geological time is rejected

From BBC
Published2 hours ago
A proposal to codify a new geological epoch based on humanity’s influence on Earth has been rejected.
It means “the Anthropocene” will not be added to the chronostratigraphic chart featured in textbooks and on classroom posters to record the major changes in Earth history.
The International Union of Geological Sciences upheld an earlier vote by a lower committee to dismiss the idea.
But it also recognised the term “Anthropocene” had common currency.
“Despite its rejection as a formal unit of the geologic timescale, the Anthropocene will nevertheless continue to be used not only by Earth and environmental scientists but also by social scientists, politicians and economists as well as by the public at large,” the IUGS said.
“It will remain an invaluable descriptor of human impact on the Earth system.”
The term “Anthropocene” comes from the Greek for human, “anthropo”.
And the Anthropocene Working Group of scientists had spent over a decade studying the concept and definition of a new unit of geological time, using this term.
They had proposed its start date be 1952, the year nuclear-bomb test residues become evident in sediments worldwide.
The 1950s also mark the onset of the “Great Acceleration”, when the human population and its consumption patterns suddenly speeded up.
It coincides with the spread of ubiquitous “techno materials”, such as aluminium, concrete