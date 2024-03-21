Critics fear catastrophic energy crisis as AI is outsourced to Latin America

“We walk for the water we need. If we don’t walk, who will give it to us?” asks Juan, a middle-aged man born in the Indigenous rural community of Maconí, Mexico. “It’s a four-hour journey each day to fetch water … Since last year, there hasn’t been rain, and this year it’s the same.” The bean crop has withered and there’s no corn to make tortillas, he told Ana Valdivia, an AI expert from the U.K.’s Oxford Internet Institute. Adding to Maconí’s climate change-driven water crisis is the extreme suck placed on its water supply by an influx of new internet data centers, whose already astronomical consumption of limited community water and electricity is about to surge again as AI drives an exponential leap in global demand for computer chips and data capacity. Valdivia, who is about to publish a paper titled “The supply chain capitalism of AI,” met Juan during an October 2023 community protest in Querétaro state, north of Mexico City, where rural people demanded fundamental water access rights. Querétaro is the only Mexican state with its entirety at high risk of drought. It is also where Big Tech has chosen to develop what could become the largest data center hub in Latin America. “Querétaro is already hosting 10 functioning data centers, and planning to install 18 more, some of them to support the growing demand of ChatGPT,” says Valdivia. “Data centers are extracting drinking water for their economic businesses, whereas Juan has to walk almost a day…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay