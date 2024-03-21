Easter eggs may cost more as climate change bites

From BBC
Published24 minutes ago
Climate change is a key reason your chocolate Easter egg could cost more this year, according to researchers.
Most chocolate is made from cocoa grown in West Africa, but a humid heatwave has blasted the crops and massively cut yields.
Experts say that human induced climate change has made the extreme heat 10 times more likely.
The resulting shortage of cocoa has seen prices soar to almost $8,500 (£6,700) a tonne this week.
Cocoa trees are particularly vulnerable to changes in the climate. They only grow in a narrow band of about 20 degrees latitude around the Equator.
Most global production is concentrated in West Africa. In 2023, 58m kilogrammes of cocoa beans worth £127m were imported to the UK from Ivory Coast and Ghana with 85% of the UK’s cocoa beans sourced from Ivory Coast.
However, severe drought conditions have hit the West Africa region since February this year.
This has been caused by temperatures that soared above 40C, breaking records in countries including the Ivory Coast and Ghana.
It was these exceptionally high temperatures that the World Weather Attribution group, based at Imperial College London, found were made ten times more likely by human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.
Their study found that unless the world quickly reduces fossil fuel use, West Africa will experience similar heatwaves about every