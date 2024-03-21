Kermit the Frog honoured in new fossil find

From BBC

Published1 hour ago

Image source, James D. Tiller and James Di Loreto, Smithsonian

By Maddie MolloyBBC News Climate & Science

A 270-million-year-old fossil that sheds light on the murky origins of amphibians has been named after Kermit – the world’s most famous frog.

Scientists found the fossilized skull in a collection at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

They say it’s a new species of proto-amphibian and have named it Kermitops gratus because it bears a likeness to the iconic Muppet.

The much-loved, but famously shy frog would doubtless blush at the attention.

The researchers said the fossil was part of a group of relatives of amphibians that lived for more than 200 million years, but was totally unique.

There were a lot of features that were different from those in older tetrapods, amphibians’ ancient ancestors.

For example, the region of the skull behind the animal’s eyes was much shorter than its elongated, curved snout. Unique features like these led scientists to conclude that it belonged to a new species.

‘What really jumped out to us was how [the fossil looked] bug-eyed, and due to slight crushing during the preservation it gave it kind of like a lopsided, crooked smile, and it really evoked Kermit’s smile,” said Calvin So, a doctoral student at George Washington University and lead author of the study.

Image source, Brittany M. Hance, Smithsonian.

The prehistoric fossil had spent decades in the Smithsonian’s National Fossil Collection waiting for a scientist to take a closer look at it.

