Mineral commodities: the wealth that generates most impacts in the Pan Amazon | Chapter 5 of “A Perfect Storm in the Amazon”

Mineral extraction is a major cause of contention among the inhabitants of the Pan Amazon. Thousands of families depend on economic activity that originates, directly or indirectly, from the mining and hydrocarbon industries. Simultaneously, thousands of families suffer, directly or indirectly, from the impacts caused by the exploitation of non-renewable natural resources. The mineral sector can be organized into three areas based on the type of commodity being extracted: (1) Industrial minerals, such as iron ore, bauxite, copper, zinc, magnesium, nickel, lead, molybdenum and tin, which are key to essential supply chains in the global economy; (2) Gold, which has only limited industrial use, but which occupies a strategic position in financial markets due to the value assigned by human society; (3) Hydrocarbons, specifically natural gas and petroleum, which power electricity and transportation systems that are still much in demand by the global economy and are integral to the macroeconomic health of domestic economies, although their future utility is limited by the reality of climate change and the accelerating transition to renewable energy. Illegal mining is practiced in the department of Guainía (Colombia) in both dredge rafts and open-pit mining. Image by Rodrigo Durán Bahamón. The extractive industries rely on the approval (legal) or acquiescence (illegal gold mining) of national governments, who are motivated by short-term economic benefits that are quasi-addictive in their macroeconomic impact. The hard reality of an unfavorable balance of payment situation forces governments to promote mineral development, even when the overall cost–benefit equation might call for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay