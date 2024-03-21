UK start-up to beam 4K video from space station

From BBC
Published11 minutes ago
This video can not be played
To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.
Ultra high-definition cameras from a UK start-up will hitch a ride to the International Space Station later.
The 4K system from SEN.COM will be attached to the front of the orbital outpost to capture what are expected to be some stunning views of Earth.
The London company already streams live video from a small satellite it launched in 2022.
Boss Charles Black says he plans to extend the company’s technology to many more locations, including the Moon.
“Our goal is to bring a whole new way of seeing space, Earth and the Moon,” he told BBC News.
“We want to put cameras in lunar orbit, on the lunar surface and on lunar rovers, filming astronauts as humans return to the Moon.
“We want to tell that story.”
The ISS cameras will be carried up on the latest US space agency re-supply mission.
More than 2.5 tonnes of food, clothing, equipment and scientific experiments are due to launch atop a SpaceX rocket from Florida at 16:55 local time (20:55 GMT).
On arrival, SEN’s camera payload will be prepped by the station crew and then put through an airlock to be placed on the Bartolomeo deck –