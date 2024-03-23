High rural house prices force locals into renting

From BBC
Published1 hour ago
Rising house prices in the English countryside have pushed more than half a million people into renting over the past decade, a new report has found.
A 19% increase in rural renting has outpaced rises in London and England’s other cities, says local authorities’ group, the County Councils Network.
It says house prices in rural counties are the most unaffordable outside London at an average of £309,000.
The government says it is committed to creating a fair housing system.
In the Cotswolds, which has long attracted the wealthy and famous, locals like Sophie Brown are finding they have been priced out of the property market.
Sophie, who is renting affordable housing in her home village of North Cerney, told the BBC that if she had bought locally it would have cost her around half a million pounds – “standard for the Cotswolds”.
“I was lucky to get this property,” she said.
“A lot of people are coming from London with their second homes and you’ve got people like celebrities that are moving into the area and pricing out the normal everyday person with a normal job.
“Local people are having issues trying to buy houses. I think the majority of people are living at home longer, which has its challenges, and a lot of people are in rented accommodation and potentially people are in sub-standard accommodation because they can’t afford to have a decent place to live.”
<div data-component="image-block"
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Nepal’s release of endangered crocs into historical habitat raises concerns
-
‘Mind-blowing’ new orchid species found in Madagascar forest canopy
-
Projected Pantanal waterway threatens protected areas, may render navigation impossible
-
In Raja Ampat, pearl farming balances business and ecological sustainability