New U.S. agroforestry project will pay farmers to expand ‘climate-smart’ acres

American agroforestry initiatives got a big boost of funding in 2022 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which allocated $60 million to help farmers transition toward this style of climate-friendlier farming, as part of the Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities program. The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is leading the effort, allocating money to farmers across 30 states. Dubbed the Expanding Agroforestry Project, it will provide technical assistance and funding to farmers for planting new agroforestry acres on their land. TNC’s goal is to plant 12,140 new hectares (30,000 acres) of agroforestry across the U.S. Recently, Mongabay checked in to see how agroforestry efforts were progressing and whether funds were making their way to farmers. After the first application cycle, farmers in 21 states submitted more than 200 applications to the program, representing about 20% of the agroforestry acreage goals. Like agroforestry itself, the application, training and distribution of funds take some time to get off the ground — the first incentive payments are anticipated to be disbursed in the summer and fall of 2024. Alley cropping walnut and soybeans. Image by National Agroforestry Center via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). Expanding Agroforestry Project The Expanding Agroforestry Project is part of the USDA’s larger Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program — a $3.1 billion effort to fund projects to fight climate change while supporting landowners. Agroforestry practices are effective at capturing carbon while providing additional commodities and land benefits to farmers. “Above and below ground, agroforestry captures 7 tons of carbon dioxide per acre…This article was originally published on Mongabay

