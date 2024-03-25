Tractors heading to central London farmer protest

From BBC
Scores of tractors are heading for Westminster as farmers protest against what they say is a lack of support for British food production.
They plan to arrive by early evening. Convoys with horns blaring were reported in various parts of London.
Organisers Save British Farming and Fairness for Farmers of Kent say cheap food imports and unsupportive policies put UK food security at risk.
The government said it put farming “at the heart of British trade”.
Tractors flying Union flags were gathering at New Covent Garden market, about 20 minutes’ drive from Westminster, carrying signs with slogan such as ‘Save British farming’ and ‘No farming, no food, no future’.
“I’m a third generation farmer. I’m here for my future,” Ben Stickland, 21, from West Sussex, told BBC News. “There are multiple nails being put into this coffin built around us.”
The protest comes as months of heated demonstrations in Europe, including blockades, saw angry farmers in Greece, Germany, Portugal, Poland and France demonstrating against European Union regulations and cheap imports.
Thousands of farmers also joined forces in Wales to fight new farm subsidy plans launched by its government.
There have been a handful of demonstrations in England, including in Kent and Cornwall, but Monday’s tractor rally is expected to be the largest so far.
Another farmer attending the rally is Colin Rayner, who has 2,000 acres of arable land across east Berkshire and south
