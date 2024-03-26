How do you save the pint from climate change?

How do you save the pint from climate change?

From BBC

Image source, Getty Images

By Pallab GhoshScience correspondent

Climate change threatens to “call time” on the great British pint.

But scientists are working with the brewing industry to help save it.

Hops give bitter its taste but the plant doesn’t like the hotter, drier conditions we’ve experienced in recent decades and production has plummeted.

Researchers in Kent are isolating hop genes in the hope of producing more climate-change resilient varieties.

They also want to produce more intense flavours that are now becoming popular.

“Without it, the British pint is going to die off,” Danielle Whelan of the Shepherd Neame brewery said of the work.

“We are just going to be importing beer and we won’t have the culture that goes with it anymore.”

Warmer, drier conditions have also affected the trademark bitter flavour hops gives beer. And the worry is that because of climate change, the problem is only going to get worse. Eddie Gadd, the head brewer at Ramsgate Brewery said that it was already having an impact.

“Climate change is very relevant to me,” he said.

“I buy most of my hops from Kent and I’ve seen the harvests over the past 10 or 12 years going up and down. It has been a real rollercoaster.

“The growers have been feeling the impact and the search for drought-resistant genes is going to be exceptionally important.”

