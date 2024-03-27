England sewage spills more than double in 2023

From BBC
Sewage spills into England’s rivers and seas by water companies more than doubled last year.
According to the Environment Agency there were 3.6 million hours of spills compared to 1.75 million hours in 2022.
Water UK, the industry body for sewerage companies, said it was ‘unacceptable’ but the record levels were due to heavy rain.
These spills are not illegal but environmentalists say they should only happen in exceptional weather.
And the Environment Agency said: “It is important to note that heavy rainfall does not affect water companies’ responsibility to manage storm overflows in line with legal requirements.”
The UK has combined sewage systems which mean rain and sewage share the same pipes, so if there is too much rain sewage treatment works can be overwhelmed. Sewage is spilled into waterways to prevent the system backing up.
It works out that on average last year there were 1,271 spills a day across England, compared to 825 in 2022.
Contained within the spills is human waste, wet wipes and sanitary products, which can pose a serious risk to the local wildlife, swimmers and others who use UK waterways.
The rain can help to dilute the sewage but academics warn there is still a risk to the local environment and anyone swimming in these bodies of water.
“Sewage pollution in
