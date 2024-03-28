Beneath the surface, a toxic tide threatens Bangladesh’s water lifeline

Imagine a mother in a rural village drawing water from a well with her pitcher. This seemingly ordinary water holds her family’s future — for drinking, cooking and bathing. But beneath the surface lurks a hidden threat: contamination by arsenic, salinity and heavy metals, silently poisoning the lifeline for millions in Bangladesh. Despite 98% of people having water access, only 59% enjoy safe drinking water that meets quality standards. This leaves 68.3 million people vulnerable to illnesses and developmental issues. Moreover, just 15% of the population has piped water, with the poorest hit hardest, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF’s Joint Monitoring Programme. To understand the problem, in 2020 the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) a vast project. Equipped with 901 monitoring wells, including those plunging to depths of 1,100 feet, the project exposed a disconcerting reality throughout the 2020-21 monsoon and dry seasons. Anwar Zahid, BWDB’s director of groundwater hydrology, revealed alarming arsenic levels just below the surface, surpassing safe limits, notably in floodplains and deltas. “Bangladesh’s acceptable limit for arsenic is five times higher than the WHO standard — 50 micrograms per liter [µg/L]. Water samples analyzed indicated levels below this limit, but certain regions exceeded 10 µg/L standard, reaching an alarming 311 µg/L in Shariatpur,” he said, . “Areas of particular concern include flood plains and delta areas, excluding , Madhupur Garh and Teesta Fan regions, where arsenic levels are alarming at depths below 50 meters [164 feet],” Zahid told Mongabay.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

