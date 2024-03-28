Indigenous Filipinos fight to protect biodiverse mountains from mining

NARRA, Philippines — At the foothills of the Victoria-Anepahan Mountains in the Philippines’ Palawan province, the Indigenous Tagbanua have lived with the rhythms of nature for generations. They rely on the lush landscape for everything they need, from food and water to nontimber products. But their forest and way of life are under threat as mining companies covet the mountains for their nickel and other mineral resources, which are highly sought after for the global transition to renewable energy. In the southern Palawan municipality of Narra, eight mining exploration permit applications are currently listed as “under process” by the country’s mining authorities. Collectively, these applications, all of which overlap with the Victoria-Anepahan Mountains, cover 16,619 hectares (41,066 acres). Permits for another 46,847 more hectares (115,761 acres) have also been applied for in neighboring municipalities that overlap with the range. Despite being among the Philippines’ poorest groups, the Tagbanua are standing firm against the enticing promises of “development and progress” being promoted by the mining companies. “The Victoria-Anepahan is of utmost importance to us,” Tagbanua chieftain Ruben Basio told Mongabay in February, sitting beside their tribal hall surrounded by trees. “The Victoria-Anepahan has been cherished ever since the time of our ancestors. And until now, as descendants following in their footsteps, we remain committed to its conservation, ensuring it remains unharmed by anyone.” The mountain range covers 164,789 hectares (407,202 acres), straddling 31 villages in Puerto Princesa, the Palawan capital, and the southern provincial municipalities of Aborlan, Narra and Quezon. Ancestral…This article was originally published on Mongabay

