Mammals battle for life in new Attenborough series

From BBC
Published35 minutes ago
Arctic foxes are turning to cannibalism as they struggle to find food in a warmer world.
That’s one of the never-before-captured behaviours in Sir David Attenborough’s latest series – Mammals.
It focuses on how these animals are adapting to a world rapidly changed by the most dominant mammal – us.
We also see otters navigate the busy roads of Singapore and lemurs clinging to toothbrush trees in an attempt to keep cool in rising temperatures.
‘Mammals’ is a challenging series to watch but also shows the incredible ingenuity of the world’s most successful animals.
In the final episode of the six-part series Sir David says: “If we make the right decisions we can safeguard the future not just for our fellow mammals but for all life on Earth.”
The series comes 20 years on from the original Life of Mammals series. In that time the technology has moved on considerably allowing the BBC’s Natural History Unit and its partners to capture sequences they never thought possible.
The opening episode of the series has been shot completely in the dark – revealing how an African leopard uses its specially adapted eyesight to prey on sleeping monkeys.
“The thermal cameras now are stunning, the detail you can see. You can see the fur, you can see the whiskers of animals, so that technology has opened up that whole new world to us,” Scott Alexander, series producer, explained.
To capture