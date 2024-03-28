Nepali experts question rhino relocation within park for population balance

KATHMANDU — On March 21, Nepal’s Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation completed the relocation of five vulnerable one-horned rhinos (Rhinoceros unicornis) from the western part of Chitwan National Park to the eastern side. Department officials initiated the move to rectify the skewed distribution of the animal’s population the skewed distribution of the animal’s population, which was dominant in and around the western part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. While researchers and conservationists agree with officials that this imbalance could increase competition over limited resources, leading to occasional rhino fatalities, they contend that relocation is not a sustainable approach to addressing the issue. Department officials, however, defend the move. “We decided to translocate the five rhinos following a habitat suitability study,” said senior ecologist and information officer at the department Shyam Kumar Shah. “We hope that the translocation will help create a more uniform distribution of the population throughout the park,” he added. Between 1986 and 1996, IUCN, the global conservation body, classified the animal, which likes to wallow in muddy swamps, as endangered. During this period, Nepali conservation authorities intensified efforts against poaching, a significant issue in many rhino habitats, and they played a key role in upgrading its status to vulnerable, significantly increasing the country’s rhino population. Despite this progress, concerns persist about ongoing threats to the species. Currently, the emergence of “unexplained” or “natural deaths” is causing concern. On March 21, Nepal’s Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation completed the relocation of five vulnerable…This article was originally published on Mongabay

