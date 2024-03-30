Seagulls 'charismatic' not 'criminal', say scientists

Posted on by | 0 Comments
Seagulls 'charismatic' not 'criminal', say scientists

From BBC

Published19 minutes ago

Shareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing

Image source, Tony Jolliffe/BBC

By Helen BriggsEnvironment correspondent

Seagulls are being forced into our towns by the loss of natural spaces – and we need to learn to live alongside them, say scientists.

Hit by multiple pressures, from avian flu to depleted fish stocks, gull populations are dwindling in the wild.

Driven into urban areas to survive, they are coming into conflict with humans for stealing food.

But rather than seeing them as pests we should respect these “clever birds”, said one expert.

“When we see behaviours we think of as mischievous or criminal – almost, we’re seeing a really clever bird implementing very intelligent behaviour,” said Prof Paul Graham of the University of Sussex. “I think we need to learn how to live with them.”

Migratory birds ‘in freefall’ over climate changeWhat is bird flu and what’s behind the outbreak?Pair of swan sweethearts make latest UK return

Image source, Getty Images

Excluded from their natural habitats by human activities, species that can adapt to urban life, such as the herring gull, have little choice but to move into urban areas to pick through our waste, he said.

And what’s thought of as nuisance behaviour is a sign of their smartness and social learning skills.

“During their lifetime they learn about which items that are discarded might be food and they’ve probably learned that by observing older birds.

“Over time, they’ll build a repertoire of quite skilled behaviours which enables them to liberate food either from your bins or from humans directly.”

<div

Read the full article

Share This Post

Related Posts

Post Comment