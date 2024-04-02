Deep-sea mining’s future still murky as negotiations end on mixed note

Deep-sea mining could begin in international waters as early as this year, yet policymakers are still disputing how to govern such activities. Between March 18 and 29, representatives from the 36 member states of the council of the International Seabed Authority (ISA), the U.N.-affiliated regulator of deep-sea mining activities in international waters, met for talks in Kingston, Jamaica. One focus of discussion was the ongoing revision of the exploitation regulations, which are still in draft form. Often referred to as the “mining code,” these regulations, once completed, will govern how miners can prospect, explore and exploit mineral resources on the seabed in international waters. In July 2023, representatives of ISA member states agreed to a road map with a view of finalizing the regulations by July 2025, although some state representatives and civil society members have said they don’t believe this deadline will be met. Canadian deep-sea mining firm The Metals Company (TMC), however, anticipates that the mining regulations will be completed on time. Since last year, TMC representatives have stated that the company intends to submit an application for a mining exploitation license in 2024, right after the next set of ISA meetings that will take place in July, which is at least one year before the regulations might be completed. To date, mining exploitation has not started anywhere in the world, so TMC could be the first to begin. Last week, a TMC spokesperson told Mongabay that its plans have not changed. For conservation experts, the prospect of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

